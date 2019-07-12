"The brain can recover if it's given the chance," Delagarza said. "If individuals stop using the drugs, you can see some recovery of function."

However, throughout the trial there was a fair share of interesting points made by the state of Oklahoma.

State attorneys said in 2016, Dr. Timothy Fong gave a presentation placing blame on pharmaceutical companies for starting the country's opioid crisis. During this case though, Fong testified on behalf of Johnson & Johnson.

Fong told the judge he wasn't there to offer an opinion about Johnson & Johnson's marketing tactics, and said he had no opinion on how or why the opioid crisis started. But the state's attorney was quick to point out a video that was played earlier in the trial, showing Dr. Fong giving a presentation in 2016 where he called pharmaceutical company's sale tactics "aggressive."