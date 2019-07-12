Broken Arrow's Andrew Raym Commits to Oklahoma
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Andrew Raym, the top football recruit in the state has committed to Oklahoma.
The Broken Arrow native decided to stay close to home after having several offers that included Georgia, Notre Dame, LSU, Florida, and Alabama.
Raym made it official on his twitter account saying this decision was definitely not a easy one, but he's excited to be heading to Norman.
“It's the best day, and most stress free day that I have had in a while," Raym said. "To get that off my shoulders and to know that I'm going to play where I wanted to play since I was a kid, I’m blessed."
Broken Arrow's Head Coach David Alexander first noticed Andrew's full potential at the age of 15, before he even suited up a game with the varsity team.
“When he was a freshman playing on varsity team, he was playing like a junior," said Alexander. "It would be very difficult to be 15-years-old and be in a locker room with 17 and 18 years. Raym has just gotten better since then."
Alexander said the sky is the limit for the offensive lineman, and only time will tell how far he will go in his football career.
“He can go down to Oklahoma and do whatever he wants to do and he has the skill set to get drafted four or five Aprils from now," said Alexander.