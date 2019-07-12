News
Henryetta Police Name 2nd Suspect In Murder Case
HENRYETTA, Oklahoma - Henryetta Police are searching for a second suspect in the murder of Edwin Dominic Reid.
Police said a no-bond warrant has been issued for Robert Cody Atkins, 30, of Okmulgee for crimes of first degree murder and first degree burglary.
Edwin Dominic Reid was found dead shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning in a home located in the 700 block of West Division. He was discovered by his roommate.
Since then police arrested Glen West for suspicion of murder.