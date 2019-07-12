The Bartlesville Bruin family will mourn the death of Ryan Huff. Ryan became the Assistant Principal at Central Middle School in 2007 and was named its Principal in 2011. He led the school through a $12.1 million restoration and during his tenure the school earned Reward Status from the Oklahoma State Department of Education and was named a Great Expectations Model School for three consecutive years. Ryan was named the Director of Athletics and Activities in 2017 and resigned the next year to go to work for Oklahoma Connections Academy in Bartlesville. He will be sorely missed, and his family members will need support from their many connections in the school district.