Tulsa Shootout Over Relationship Results In 2 dead, 1 injured
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said two men died, and a woman suffered serious injuries, after she was shot in the head in west Tulsa County on Thursday.
Deputies are still investigating the shootout near South 193rd West Ave and Highway 412.
Deputies said a man shot his wife, and her new romanic partner.
"Its just an old motive, it's jealousy," said Casey Roebuck, with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. "It's very sad that it came to an event that ended the lives of two men."
Investigators say it all started around 8:00 p.m., when the woman's husband, Douglas Dick, showed up to a house where she was staying, and shot her in the head.
Also inside was 43-year-old Ryan Huff, a man deputies said was in a relationship with the woman.
"Mr. Dick begins firing at Mr. Huff," said Roebuck. "There are bullet holes in the house that show there were several shots fired. He goes into a bedroom, retrieves a gun begins firing back at Mr. Dick."
When the shootout was finally over, deputies said both men were dead
A neighbor we talked to said she had never seen them before, because the house had been damaged by flooding.
That could also be because Huff is from Bartlesville, who up until last year was the athletic director for the Bartlesville School District and a former Bartlesville Middle School principal.
He spoke to News on 6 a couple of years ago before the start of school.
Bartlesville Schools sent a statement about Huff:
The Bartlesville Bruin family will mourn the death of Ryan Huff. Ryan became the Assistant Principal at Central Middle School in 2007 and was named its Principal in 2011. He led the school through a $12.1 million restoration and during his tenure the school earned Reward Status from the Oklahoma State Department of Education and was named a Great Expectations Model School for three consecutive years. Ryan was named the Director of Athletics and Activities in 2017 and resigned the next year to go to work for Oklahoma Connections Academy in Bartlesville. He will be sorely missed, and his family members will need support from their many connections in the school district.