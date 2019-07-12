Fort Gibson FEMA Disaster Center Closing
FORT GIBSON, Oklahoma - Fort Gibson will be closing their FEMA disaster months after Oklahoma's recent flooding, July 13.
At Fort Gibson High School FEMA, the Small Business Administration, and community volunteers have worked to help get people back on their feet after historic flooding.
The Federal Disaster Recovery center closes Saturday.
In the school's gym, a community driven program will stay open until July 27th.
They've had supplies of all kinds stocked here for several weeks. They have everything from canned food, to baby supplies, and more.
"We've had squeegee mops, brooms, and cleaning buckets," Fort Gibson Resource Center Volunteer Tammy Murray said.
Since the center here in Fort Gibson opened a couple of months ago, they've helped more than 200 families. They say just because they're closing down this location at the end of the month, they're not going anywhere.
Volunteer Tammy Murray says a new committee will help keep aid coming for those who need it.
"For long range disaster relief, and we will continue to help our families," Murray said. "We have people who have damaged storage units, apartments, maybe water got up to their doorway, maybe in their barn or shop building at home, all the way up to eight feet, ten feet in their homes."
The Muskogee County Disaster Recovery Committee will be based out of Muskogee. But -- it has the same mission as the one opened here when the flooding started.
"Our goal here is to bring in more resources to continue the cleaning process," Murray said. "No house left behind, no family left behind."
Three volunteers from this center will be on the new committee. Murray says their work won't stop until everyone is taken care of.
The Small Business Administration will open up a new recovery center in the Muskogee County Services Building. It'll be open weekdays from 8am to 4:30pm.