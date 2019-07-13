OHP: Man Drowns Saturday At Lake Eufaula
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man has drowned Saturday at Lake Eufaula.
Authorities said 67-year-old Carl Dobson was with a woman, identified as Shannon Savage, in a 2000 Baja boat. The two had just left Eufaula Cove. At some point Dobson’s hat reportedly blew off into the water. He jumped into the water to retrieve the hat.
Dobson resurfaced one time complaining of chest pains, according to the report. Savage threw Dobson two life jackets that he was unable to reach.
Savage then jumped into the water after Dobson. She started to struggle and went back to the boat, authorities said. She tried to reach him by boat but could not operate it.
OHP said Dobson went back under water and never resurfaced.
Savage was able to flag down a passing boat to call for help.
Dobson was recovered around 5 p.m. in 32 feet of water, 200 yards west of the east shoreline.