1 Dead Following Explosion In El Reno
Sunday, July 14th 2019, 10:53 AM CDT
El Reno fire officials said a man died in an industrial accident Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. at Canyon Oilfield Services in El Reno. The man was reportedly using a welding torch when something caused a flash explosion.
“I heard a loud bang and it rattled my windows so, I was like is it a gun shot or fireworks?” said Sarah McDowell.
McDowell said she and many others around town were wondering what happened.
Officials have not released the name of the man who died. But family members tell News 9 his name was Travis Farley.
The Fire Marshal expects the investigation to take at least two days.
