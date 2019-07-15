Starting Monday, Turnpike Tolls Increase For Cash Paying Drivers
TULSA, Oklahoma - Starting Monday, there will be an increase of 2.5 percent, but that's only for cash paying customers; if you have a PIKEPASS, the toll won't change.
Monday's increase is part of the Driving Forward Program that Governor Fallin announced back in October of 2015.
Since then, drivers have seen two separate increases; the first increase took place back in March of 2017.
The toll increases are helping pay for expansion projects around the state including the expansion of the Turner Turnpike between Bristow and Tulsa and reconstruction of the Muskogee Turnpike.
The majority of people won't be effected since the Turnpike Authority says PIKEPASS customers actually make up 78 percent of all travelers on its roads.
This increase only impacts cash paying customers.