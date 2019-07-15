Early Tuesday morning through midday, there may still be a few showers across extreme southeastern or east-central OK as the low is positioned across southern Missouri with a trailing axis located across far southeastern OK. As the system exits the area, a mid-level ridge of high pressure to our west will expand quickly across the region with increasing heat and humidity across most, it not all of Oklahoma. Higher surface temps will remain from I-35 to western OK where lower moisture will reside. Temps across the eastern third of the state will reach the mid-90s Tuesday with heat index numbers around 105. But by Wednesday through the rest of the week, morning lows will stay in the upper 70s with highs in the mid to upper 90s along with south to southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph. The westerly component to the wind may mitigate the low-level moisture slightly, but most data continue to support high dew points and high heat index values through the period. We’re anticipating some 105 to 110 readings Wednesday and Thursday with slightly lower values for the Thursday and Friday period.