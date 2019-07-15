Opioid Trial: Attorneys To Present Final Arguments
NORMAN, Oklahoma - After seven weeks of testimony, attorneys will present their final arguments in Oklahoma's historic trial against opioid maker Johnson & Johnson.
As you can imagine, we've heard a lot of back and forth between these attorneys throughout the trial.
There's a lot of money on the line, as the State of Oklahoma is looking to fund a 30 year, multi-billion dollar plan to fix what it calls the state's opioid crisis.
The judge actually thanked the attorneys for remaining respectful to each other at one point during the trial, but that doesn't mean things haven't gotten heated.
Just last week, Johnson & Johnson's attorneys made a request that the judge go ahead and call the whole trial off, and rule in their favor.
They argued the State of Oklahoma hasn't proved the drugmaker caused a public nuisance in the way they marketed and sold their opioids.
Johnson & Johnson attorneys said holding them accountable for opioid addiction is the same thing as holding fast food restaurants like McDonald's accountable for the country's obesity problem.
Attorneys for the State called that argument reprehensible and offensive.
Ultimately, the judge denied Johnson & Johnson's request to rule in their favor.