President Trump Takes Aim At Liberal House Members
Monday morning, Democrats are condemning President Trump's criticism of a group of Liberal house members.
On Twitter, President Trump took aim at a group of what he calls Progressive Congresswomen.
The President's comments came after a conference on Saturday where the four criticized the commander In chief for his policies toward migrants at the southern border.
All in attendance were born in America, except Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who came to the U.S. from Somalia as a child.
"I understand some of the choices these families are faced with." said Congresswoman Omar.
On Sunday, the president tweeted "Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."
All four congresswomen fired back at the president on Twitter.
Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib was the first to respond writing "Want a response to a lawless and complete failure of a President? He is a crisis. His dangerous ideology is the crisis. He needs to be impeached."
In the past week, President Trump has been trying to exploit policy cracks between Nancy Pelosi and the more progressive members of her caucus.