Second Man Questioned In Bartlesville Shooting Death
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville Police said they have talked to both men who were identified as suspects in the shooting death of Daniel Glenn Tahoe Speck. Speck was found shot to death in an alley in the 800 block of East 8th Street July 12.
Police said Stoney Bowlin turned himself in Sunday night. Investigators said he is cooperating with the investigation and is not under arrest at this time.
Officers said Dalton Taylor turned himself in Saturday night in connection to the shooting and was booked into jail.