OSBI Serves Search Warrant On Epic Charter Schools In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Bureau Of Investigation confirms they served a search warrant Monday, July 15 in relation to the Epic Charter School investigation.
In February 2019, the OSBI said they were investigating Epic Charter Schools after complaints that some students were doubly enrolled in private schools and in Epic.
Tuesday, July 16 Shelly Hickman, Assistant Superintendent of Communication for Epic Charter Schools, released the following statement on the OSBI investigation:
“We are audited by the Department of Education and state approved auditors each school year and are supremely confident that we operate our public school system within the boundaries of state and federal law. Since our inception in 2011 we have time after time proven ourselves innocent of all allegations. We will again.
This latest attack comes at a time when our growth makes status quo education lobbying groups uncomfortable.
We are considering legal action to combat what we believe is a coordinated effort to damage our school, our co-founders and our staff.”
Tuesday evening, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister also tweeted a statement concerning the investigation. She said, "These allegations are extremely serious, disturbing. ?The Oklahoma Department of Education stands ready to work w/any criminal investigation to determine if #OklaEd and taxpayers have been defrauded of millions of dollars. It is important to let the legal system do its work."