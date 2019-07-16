“We are audited by the Department of Education and state approved auditors each school year and are supremely confident that we operate our public school system within the boundaries of state and federal law. Since our inception in 2011 we have time after time proven ourselves innocent of all allegations. We will again.

This latest attack comes at a time when our growth makes status quo education lobbying groups uncomfortable.

We are considering legal action to combat what we believe is a coordinated effort to damage our school, our co-founders and our staff.”