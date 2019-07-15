OSU Develops New Strain Of Turf Grass; NFL Shows Interest In Purchasing
CALUMET, Oklahoma - A special type of drought resistant grass created in Oklahoma, is getting attention from around the world. That includes several teams from the NFL.
Scientists at Oklahoma State University announced the creation of “Tahoma 31” last year. It’s best application maybe in sports stadiums and golf course, because of its recovery strength.
Tahoma 31 is OSU’s 7th turf grass creation.
“Bermuda goes typically to the Oklahoma-Kansas line and it won’t thrive, typically north of that line. Tahoma 31 pushes that north,” said Brad Sherry of Sod by Sherry, who has exclusive rights to sell Tahoma 31 in the area.
Sherry showed News 9 the acres of Tahoma 31 that’s been growing in Calumet for the past year.
Sherry said in two weeks he’ll have 24 acres for sale, with more being grown.
Meanwhile, Tahoma 31 creators have been speaking to many athletic associations and groups about implementing the grass.
This summer, the University of Arkansas will have the first football stadium with Tahoma 31.
The United States Golf Association has visited Stillwater to learn more Tahoma 31.
“You are going to save 20% in water. I see that being a big deal for municipalities and all golf courses,” said Sherry.