SAPULPA, Oklahoma - A Sapulpa man is behind bars accused of getting high on dust remover while his four children were in the car.

Sapulpa Police were called to a Dollar General over the weekend. When they got there, they say they found Sterling Whitecloud unresponsive with a can of air duster in his hand.

Police gave him Narcan.

When he woke up, police say Whitecloud told them he went to buy groceries for his kids and bought a can of air duster. Police said he admitted to using the dust remover several times to get high.

Sterling Jefferson Whitecloud was booked on four complaints of child abuse with a $50,000 bond on each. He was already facing a charge of child neglect in a case filed last year, and that bond was set at $250,000.