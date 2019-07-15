News
Police: Sapulpa Man High On Dust Remover Passes Out With Kids In Car
Monday, July 15th 2019, 5:51 PM CDT
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - A Sapulpa man is behind bars accused of getting high on dust remover while his four children were in the car.
Sapulpa Police were called to a Dollar General over the weekend. When they got there, they say they found Sterling Whitecloud unresponsive with a can of air duster in his hand.
Police gave him Narcan.
When he woke up, police say Whitecloud told them he went to buy groceries for his kids and bought a can of air duster. Police said he admitted to using the dust remover several times to get high.
Sterling Jefferson Whitecloud was booked on four complaints of child abuse with a $50,000 bond on each. He was already facing a charge of child neglect in a case filed last year, and that bond was set at $250,000.