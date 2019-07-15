Tulsa Police Investigating Human Remains Found Near Creek
TULSA, Oklahoma - Detectives are investigating a wooded area near the Tulsa International Airport after the discovery of human remains in a creek.
Police said there were teenagers who were out here in the area and found a human leg and called police around 8 p.m. Monday night.
Detectives and the medical examiners office have been out here at the scene near Pine and Highway 11.
At this time, police said they are not sure if this is a male or a female.
They are also working to try to figure out how long these remains have been out here.
In addition to the leg, police said they also found a partial human skull nearby.
Officers said crime scene and the medical examiners office will be back out at the scene once the sun comes up to continue looking for more evidence.