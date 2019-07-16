Oklahoma 10U Softball Team Takes National Championship
PLANO, Texas - The Oklahoma Freedom softball team took this year's USSSA South National 10U B Championship July 14 in Plano, Texas.
The championship series began with the undefeated Arkansas Elite vs the Oklahoma Freedom. The Freedom beat Arkansas Elite eight to seven, forcing an "IF" game for the championship.
The Oklahoma Freedom won with a six-point lead, ending eight to two.
The Oklahoma Freedom's record was ten wins and 1 loss in the tournament, scoring 112 runs, and only allowing 21 runs out of 11 games.
"I'm super excited about it," said Head Coach Levi Garret. "It's been a long time effort of these girls learning the game, building skills, and a lot of them take lessons outside of it as well."
Freedom's Pitcher Maci Thain was awarded the All Tournament MVP.
"She's a special little player," said Garret. "She's been a big player and has stepped up to make big plays."
Her fellow teammate Kelby Carter was also given Tournament Offensive MVP.
"It's never just one," Garret said. "Throughout the whole roster, each of these girls have made big contributions to the team."
Garret also mentioned the team manager, Amber Carter, has contributed greatly to making it possible for the team to play and go so far.
Oklahoma Freedom finished their season with 52 wins and ten losses.