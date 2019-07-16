Man Convicted Of Murder In 1991 Could Walk Free, Claims Innocence
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa County judge will decide Tuesday morning if a man convicted of murder nearly 30 years ago will walk free.
Court records show Corey Atchison's attorney asked the judge earlier in 2019 to vacate his conviction, and they'll be in court at 9 a.m Tuesday morning to learn her decision.
Atchison was convicted of first degree murder in 1991 for the shooting death of James Lane in August 1990.
His attorney says a review of the case shows the evidence pointed toward Atchison being innocent and someone else committing the crime.
The attorney also says the lone witness in the original trial now says they were coerced into testifying against Atchison.
The attorney says his client feels that the law will be on his side, and he will be found innocent.