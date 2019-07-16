Tulsa Public Schools Holds Race Massacre Institute For Teachers
TULSA, Oklahoma - Dozens of Tulsa teachers will take part in an institute where they'll learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre which is also known as the Tulsa Race Riot.
Tulsa Public Schools says nearly 50 teachers from 30 of its schools will take part in the Race Massacre Institute this week.
It's the second year for the week-long institute where teachers will learn about the killings and destruction that happened there nearly 100 years ago, then pass that knowledge on to their students.
District leaders say the educators will hear from several speakers this week and take a tour of the Greenwood district, where the massacre happened.
several teachers who attended the institute last year said they never learned about it in their schools growing up, and they believed it was time for students to know what happened.
On the last day of the institute, teachers will develop lesson plans on the topic, and their students can expect to learn more about it this school year.