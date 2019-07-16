Hot & Humid Weather Returns To Northeast Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - A heat advisory will remain in effect from the metro to southcentral Oklahoma today with heat index values from 105 to 112. At this hour, several counties across east-central and far northern Oklahoma are not included in today’s advisory but will be included tomorrow.
Some locations across eastern Oklahoma may see a few more clouds and a slight reduction in highs compared to the west, and a few isolated storms are still possible across the southeastern Oklahoma.
The old Barry circulation, now more of elongated trough, is located from southern Missouri into northern Arkansas this morning, with the trailing axis positioned across southeastern Oklahoma into Southwestern Arkansas. This trailing axis activated overnight with heavy rain and thunderstorms developing from southeast of Poteau into southwestern Arkansas.
Arkadelphia has reported over 5 inches of rain early this morning, most of it falling in less than 3 to 4 hours. Significant flash flooding is underway across part of southwest Arkansas this morning.
Closer to far southeastern and southern Oklahoma, a few additional storms may develop later today into the early evening hours and move southeast into northeast Texas. Any storms that do develop will be strong to severe. These will remain well southeast of our immediate areas of concern. Another disturbance located across the central U.S. this morning may provide a few storms across northwestern Oklahoma later today with much higher probabilities across the central and northern plains states.
The heat and humidity will remain the main weather concern through the rest of the week and into most of the weekend for the metro. Mid-level heights will decrease some Friday into this weekend across the eastern third of the state as the ridge retros to the west. This should take the edge off the actual daytime highs by a few degrees.
But we'll keep these numbers slightly evaluated at this point, including the potential for upper 90s near 100 Sunday before a front arrives Sunday evening into Monday morning knocking the highs down into the lower 90s. A few showers or storms may also be possible early next week, but we'll keep these probabilities low for now.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Alan Crone
KOTV