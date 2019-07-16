Alligator Living In Chicago Park Lagoon Captured
CHICAGO, Illinois - The alligator in Chicago's Humboldt Park Lagoon was captured Tuesday after a week long search mission that drew national attention.
Chicago officials and wildlife experts caught the alligator in the overnight hours, police said early Tuesday, one full week after it was first spotted swimming in the lagoon. City officials discussed the capture at a news conference at the Humboldt Park boathouse, with the alligator in attendance, according to a statement from Chicago Animal Care and Control.
The gator was first seen the morning of July 9. It was named "Chance the Snapper" by social media.
Chicago police say the 5'3" alligator was living in a lagoon at one of the city's most popular parks. Gator expert Frank Robb came from Florida to help with the capture.
Chance weighs about 35 pounds.
Chicago police say that investigators went to Humboldt Park Lagoon on the city's West Side and confirmed that the unusual resident was there as reported on social media.
Officials couldn't say how the reptile got there.
In the U.S., alligators normally live in the southern and southeast part of the country.
Alligators favor warm weather climates such as Florida but have been known to survive temporarily in the cold through a process similar to hibernation.