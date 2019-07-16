News
Man Sought For Kidnapping, Assaulting Broken Arrow Woman
TULSA, Oklahoma - Travis Bayless is Tulsa Police Department's Most Wanted suspect July 16.
Bayless is charged with kidnapping a Broken Arrow woman on April 18, 2018. The woman told police he held her against her will in a home in the 3500 block of West Freeport Street.
She said when she tried to leave the house, he zapped her in the chest with a stun gun and hit her on the head with the blunt end of a knife.
The 39-year-old man is described as 6'2" tall, 210 pounds with brown hair and eyes. There may be a reward for information leading to his capture.
If you know anything about Bayless' whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or send a tip to crimestoppers@cityoftulsa.org.