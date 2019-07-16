Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens Dies At 99
WASHINGTON, D.C - According to the U.S. Supreme Court, retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has died, July 16.
He was 99-years-old.
The cause of death was complications from a stroke he suffered on Monday, the Supreme Court said.
Stevens was a very out-spoken member of the court. He often advocated for individualism within America. He contributed to limitations on the death penalty, advocated and established gay rights, and promoted equality. He also contributed to preserving legal abortion. Stevens protected the rights of crime suspects and illegal immigrants facing deportation.
The Supreme Court Justice was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 20, 1920.
President Richard M. Nixon appointed Stevens to the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.
President Gerald R. Ford nominated Stevens to the Supreme Court of the United States on December 1, 1975. The Senate confirmed the appointment on December 17, 1975.