A Tulsa County judge declared Tuesday morning, July 16 that a man convicted of murder nearly 30 years ago will walk free.

Just moments after Corey Atchison walked out of jail he gave his mother a long awaited hug and took a selfie with friends and family.

"Blessed man, blessed man, its so many emotions man it's like just all over the place right now," Atchison said.

Atchison was convicted of murder in 1991 for shooting and killing a man. On July 16th a judge set him free. Nearly 30 years later, Atchison was finally able to feel the sun on his face, and be free of barbed wire fences and metal bars.

"Such a blessing. It's like a miracle just happened,” said Atchison.

Private Investigator Eric Cullen worked this case along side defense attorney Joe Norwood for years.

"The only thing worse then loosing your freedom is death," said Cullen.

Cullen said he and the defense team keep pushing forward.

"We just kept going and going and I always let the facts lead the way, no emotion no anything but we just continued to find more and more evidence," said Cullen.

Atchison said his family helped him keep hope alive.

"At the times, when I had sad moments it was people." Atchison said. "I might get a letter or talk to somebody, they might encourage me, so it's a blessing I have family."

Atchison has a message for others who may be going through a similar situation.

"They always say if you have a bad day the next one might be a little better," he said.

His first meal outside of jail was at Golden Coral.

Present Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler released the following statement: