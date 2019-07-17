Multiple Tulsa Cooling Centers Open
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa area cooling centers are opening as multiple counties are already facing an excessive heat warning Wednesday morning.
EMSA said in just twenty four hours Tuesday, they responded to eight suspected heat related calls in the Tulsa area.
If you're going to be around the Tulsa area, there are four cooling stations that are open today.
The Salvation Army Center of Hope on Denver and John 3:16 are open as cooling centers 24 hours a day.
The third cooling location to open Wednesday morning is the Tulsa County Social Services which will open at 8:30 a.m.
Then, The Equality Center will be open as a cooling station beginning at noon.
With the temperatures only climbing throughout the day today and tomorrow, EMSA is asking everyone to make a plan to stay safe