Excessive Heat Warning For Eastern Oklahoma
The heat wave is building across eastern Oklahoma, with some dangerous heat for our Wednesday and beyond.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the majority of eastern Oklahoma today. We’ll see highs in the upper 90s to near 100, but that nasty humidity will push those heat index values over 110 degrees during the day! That is some dangerous heat, so please limit those outdoor activities as much as possible.
Unfortunately, it’ll be more of the same on Thursday. Expect highs back in the upper 90s but heat index values again over 110 degrees in many spots. Yuck! Our heat wave will extend through the end of the week and through the weekend as well, with highs around 100 degrees and heat index values well over 105 degrees.
WARN Radar
It’ll take several days for relief to arrive, but there does appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel for this heat wave. We are seeing signs of a cold front – or maybe I should say a “not-as-hot” front – arriving by Monday with a chance of storms and much more reasonable temperatures early next week. We’ll keep you updated on that!
Please stay cool, Green Country!