House Votes On Resolution Condemning President Trumps Comments On Congresswomen
The House of Representatives voted to condemn what it said is racist comments from President Trump about a group of female members of congress.
The mostly symbolic resolution will now move to the Senate, where no action is expected to be taken.
Tuesday night, the House approved the measure condemning President Trump's tweets about four congresswomen of color.
The President's tweets urged the women to go back to where they came from even though all but one was born in the U.S.
Earlier Tuesday, President Trump was asked where the women should go if they left the U.S.
"It's up to them. Go wherever they want or they can stay. But they should love our country" said President Trump.
The 240 to 187 vote closely followed party lines, with only four Republicans and one Independent in favor.
Afterwards, the President took to Twitter to praise GOP members who voted against the measure, writing in part "great to see how unified the Republican Party was on today's vote."
But the drama on Captiol Hill continued after last night's vote. Once the resolution passed, Texas Democrat Al Green filed articles of impeachment against the president.