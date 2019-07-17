Norman Assistant Principal Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Norman High School Assistant Principal was arrested Tuesday for alleged sexual assault, police said.
According to authorities, police arrested Robert Davis on a rape complaint.
The victim told police of the alleged rape that took place in May. According to the police report, the victim said that Davis had drugged her and she woke up the following morning with different clothes on and some vaginal bleeding.
On Tuesday, July 16 at approximately 5:30 p.m. police responded to the 14000 block of Savannah River Way with a felony warrant out of Canadian County for Davis's arrest. Police said the criminal investigations unit confirmed the warrant was valid, and Davis was arrested.
Davis was transported to the Oklahoma County jail where he was booked without incident.
Norma Public Schools released the following statement Wednesday:
We were this morning made aware of the arrest of Norman High School Assistant Principal Rob Davis on a charge that occurred in Canadian County. We have immediately suspended Mr. Davis pending the outcome of these charges. He has no access to our campuses and will have no communications with any Norman Public Schools staff or students. We do not tolerate any behavior or conduct of the type that is charged.
This is a developing story.