Robert Bever Tries To Attack Prison Staff With 'Sharpened Instrument,' Report States
LEXINGTON, Oklahoma - Robert Bever, the Broken Arrow man serving life in prison for killing five family members, tried to attack two staff people at Joseph Harp Correctional Center July 15, records show.
An incident report states the attack took place around 4:36 p.m. in the prison dayroom.
A psychological clinician and social services specialist were in the dayroom when Bever approached them from behind with "a sharpened instrument," the report states. The social services specialist put Bever in a bear hug and took the weapon away from him. No one was seriously hurt.
Bever was convicted of stabbing five members of his family to death in 2015 and trying to kill a sister. He is serving five sentences of life without parole and one life sentence for the crimes. His younger brother, Michael Bever, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for his part in the slayings.