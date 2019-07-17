News
Osage County Sheriff's Office Investigates Suspicious Death In Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Oklahoma - Osage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death Wednesday, July 17. Sheriff Eddie Virden said they are waiting for the medical examiner in a residential area near 4th and Park Street in Fairfax.
Early reports indicate authorities are looking for a missing vehicle in connection with the death. Fairfax is located southwest of Pawhuska.
No other information has been released about the investigation as yet.
