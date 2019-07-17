Search Warrant Reveals More About Epic Charter Schools Investigation
TULSA, Oklahoma - A search warrant reveals new information about the embezzlement allegations that prompted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to serve a warrant on Epic Charter Schools.
Epic is the state's largest virtual charter school with an enrollment of more than 10,000 students statewide. The seven-page OSBI search warrant accuses Epic of embezzlement of state funds and obtaining money under false pretenses.
The search warrant affidavit accuses leaders of the school of inflating the number of students by enrolling so-called "ghost students." OSBI accuses leaders Ben Harris and David Chaney of recruiting ghost students from home schooled families, enticing them to enroll with Epic by offering an annual "learning fund" ranging from $800 to $1,000. Epic receives funding from the state for each student enrolled.
OSBI says it found dozens of "ghost students," adding that many parents admitted to enrolling their children with Epic to receive money, with no intention to actually receive instruction from Epic.
In a statement Epic says in part, "We are audited by the Department of Education and state approved auditors each school year and are supremely confident that we operate our public school system within the boundaries of state and federal law."
Epic says it is considering legal action.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said in a Tweet: