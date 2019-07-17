The company plans a clinical pilot involving up to 70 patients at as many as 10 sites in the U.S. to evaluate the new device, and is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the project. "The duration of the trial is expected to last 24 to 36 months with the timing of the FDA review remaining a significant variable," emailed a CVS spokesperson. "Our hope is the device would be on the market by the end of 2021."