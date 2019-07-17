Tulsa Air And Space Museum Showcases Exhibit For Apollo 11 Anniversary
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Air and Space Museum is showcasing an exhibit for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.
Alex London is the Collections Director at the Museum, responsible to gather all the relevant pieces together from different area of the museum. London is too young to have experienced the Apollo flights first-hand, so this was a learning experience for him.
“Learning it was not just a national celebration, but a global celebration that was more than just pictures in a textbook,” London said.
The exhibit has models of the Saturn V rocket that carried Apollo 11 to the moon. It also has pictures, hours of CBS News coverage of the launch, the moon landing, and the return to earth.
London said he learned a great deal about the Astronauts, their personalities, backgrounds, and their experiences in space.
“For me that was an action hero story that I fell in love with," London said.
The exhibit will be open at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum through the end of the year.