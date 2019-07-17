News
Public Meeting Set To Discuss Tulsa Race Massacre Mass Graves Investigation
A second public meeting will be held Thursday, July 18 regarding Tulsa's mass graves investigation. Mayor G.T. Bynum says the city is once more examining the potential of mass graves at three different sites in Tulsa.
A committee will go over the investigation process to identify graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
They will also be asking for feedback from the public.
The meeting will start at 5:30 Thursday at Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.