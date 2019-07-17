EXCLUSIVE: Deonte Green's Confession During Interview
TULSA, Oklahoma - Just hours after Deonte Green's shocking crime spree came to an end, Tulsa Police Detectives wanted answers.
News On 6 obtained detective’s interviews with Green from October 2nd, 2017, just hours after he was arrested.
Over the course of two and a half hours, Green confesses to multiple crimes. Police had arrested Green earlier in the night for robbing a couple at a pizza restaurant.
At first Green acts as if he doesn't know what is happening.
"You understand why you're down here right now right?" the detective says in the video.
"Like out at night time?" replied Green.
"Well a little more serious than that,” the detective said.
Little did Green know at the time, detectives had already gathered evidence against him in several other crimes, including the murder of a Broken Arrow teacher the day before, and the robbery of an older couple.
"I swear to God on my life, sir, for my freedom, I didn't do it,” Green said, his hands cuffed.
For more than 10 minutes, Green denies the crimes, until finally tearfully confessing.
"I didn't mean to kill him,” Green said. "He pushed me into the wall. I thought he had a gun, so I just shot him two times."
Green goes on to provide key details of all of his crimes, for which he's now spending life in prison without the possibility of parole.