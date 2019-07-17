New Grocery Store To Be Built In North Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa City Council is planning to build new grocery store in the Northern side of the city.
Tulsa city councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said after years of work, a grocery store is coming to North Tulsa.
“If we don't have this store we don't have quality groceries," Hall-Harper said.
Hall-Harper said crews could break ground near the corner of Reading and Peoria as soon as next month.
“Make sure it's a quality store that provides all the food a community needs, like fresh meats, fresh fruits, and vegetables,” Hall-Harper said.
Tulsa local Marche Gibbs is excited about a new store, and said shoppers like her need a healthy grocery store.
"Something that has all the amenities and things you need on a daily basis, and a nutritious value, it's a big plus,” Gibbs said.
Hall-Harper said North Tulsa is a food desert, which is an urban area where it’s hard to find affordable fresh food.
“If you don't have healthy food you won't be a healthy person or have a healthy family,” Hall-Harper said.
Eco Alliance Group LLC is building the new store and will provide local produce.
They’re planning on farming locally using hydroponic farming, meaning in water instead of soil, which could bring many more jobs.
Hall-Harper said it should take about eight months to build the store, which will be almost 15 thousand square-feet.
The same group has plans to build two more grocery stores in Tulsa after the first one.