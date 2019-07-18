Tulsa Police Search For Home Invasion, Robbery Suspects
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for two people they say held five other people at gunpoint at an apartment complex near I-44 and Highway 169.
Police say the two gun men entered the apartment and demanded cash an the victim's cell phones.
Officers say they were called to the Sierra Pointe Apartments around 10 p.m. Wednesday for a robbery.
Police say 20 minutes before they got there, five people were inside their apartment when they heard a knock at the door.
The victim's told police they opened the door thinking it was someone they knew, but two people barged in with guns.
Officers say the robbers took cash and left.
Police say the suspects were wearing dark colored ski masks, dark sunglasses and dark hoodies.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 918-805-COPS.