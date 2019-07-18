City Of Tulsa Holding Meeting About Possible Mass Graves From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa will hold a meeting Thursday to discuss investigating potential mass grave sites around the city.
The Physical Evidence Investigation Committee is set to go over the process to identify graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
A group of 17 people -- made up of community leaders and descendants of survivors -- are overseeing the investigation.
The city says experts with the State of Oklahoma Archaeological Survey will use a ground-penetrating radar to scan the Oaklawn Cemetery, Newblock Park and Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens.
The sites were identified in a 2001 State commissioned report.
Mayor G.T. Bynum established three goals for the reexamination: public oversight, historical context and the physical evidence investigation.
This evening's meeting is set for 5:30 at the Rudisill Library near Pine and Peoria.
The public is encouraged to attend and share any information or stories they might have.