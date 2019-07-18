UPDATE: 2 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting At Tulsa Gym
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police Homicide Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting outside the Vasa Fitness Center near 51st and Memorial.
Police say two people are dead and another one is in the hospital.
The lead homicide detective said they are not looking for any suspects because they say the victims shot each other, but they are searching for a witness.
Detectives say there was a gunfight in the parking lot between people in two cars.
Police say all three victims fired gunshots and two of them died, but the third person is expected to survive.
Detectives say they are still wanting to hear from anyone who may have seen what was happening.
Wyatt Pennington says he saw the shooting and immediately ran over to help.
"I was talking to him and trying to say man if you can hear me please keep fighting please keep fighting if you can hear me."
Police say the names of the victims are not being released yet because all of their closest family members have not been informed.