Osage County Sheriff's Office has made arrests in the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found in her home Wednesday, July 17.

Sheriff Eddie Virden said a man and a woman are in custody.

Virden said the victim was found dead in a home near 4th and Park Street in Fairfax. The sheriff said the woman's car and two suspects were found in Locust Grove Wednesday night.

The man tried to run but was captured, he said.

Virden told News On 6 the suspects knew the victim and may have been staying with her for a few days.

