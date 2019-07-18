Two People In Custody In Fairfax Woman's Death
Osage County Sheriff's Office has made arrests in the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found in her home Wednesday, July 17.
Sheriff Eddie Virden said a man and a woman are in custody.
Virden said the victim was found dead in a home near 4th and Park Street in Fairfax. The sheriff said the woman's car and two suspects were found in Locust Grove Wednesday night.
The man tried to run but was captured, he said.
Virden told News On 6 the suspects knew the victim and may have been staying with her for a few days.
Fairfax Police and the Osage County Sheriff's Office worked through the day Wednesday to search the house for evidence. They came out with several bags of evidence, and the medical examiner left with the body for an autopsy.
Neighbors Ricky and Cindy Puckett said they haven't seen her since Saturday.
"To find out she's in her house - who is so mean to do something like that?" Cindy Puckett said.
Virden said he will release the names of those involved soon.