Epic Charter Schools Graduate Speaks Out In Support Of Virtual School
Another student spoke to News 9 about her experience and support of Epic.
She said the same school that is being investigated by the OSBI built a stepping stone for her future.
Now, according to court documents received by News 9, the online charter school is currently being investigated for alleged embezzlement and racketeering.
In the documents, Epic is accused of enticing families with a learning fund ranging up to $1,000 to inflate the student enrollment numbers they reported to the state education department.
The search warrant said "teachers were paid based on the number of students in their roster."
However, recent Epic graduate Lindsey Riggs said she's met hundreds for families and students of the online charter school, and none of them were involved in any of these accusations.
"I know at least 200 people who have gone to Epic through field trip meetups. No on I know has ever abused the system," she said.
Riggs went on to say that if Epic were to ever shut down, it would be devastating to the community, and leave thousands of Oklahoma students without an education.