Tulsa Motorcycle Crash Sends Man To Hospital
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man driving a motorcycle has been transported to the hospital after a collision wreck.
The accident happened near 71st and Atlanta after an elderly woman turned eastbound onto Atlanta and didn't see the motorcyclist approaching, according to officials.
The man and the woman collided, causing the man to fly through the air and landed on the pavement.
The man was transported by EMSA to a hospital and officials said he wasn't wearing a helmet.
The man suffered serious injuries to his head, shoulder, and abdominal areas, according to Tulsa Police.
According to police, the woman was not injured but was given a blood test for "investigative purposes."
No citations will be made and will be determined after the investigation, according to police.
Their names haven't been released at this time.