Tulsa Teen In Wheelchair Is One Of Chick-fil-A's Best
TULSA, Oklahoma - A 15-year-old has found a way to be a productive employee for Chick-fil-A.
Many teenagers look for jobs in the summer to earn spending money while school is out. 15-year-old Keith Boyd is no exception, except he is exceptional.
Boyd is bound to a wheelchair, he can't use his limbs and can't speak. Though he is very limited from his situation, he has a job delivering meals inside Woodland Hills Mall.
“Through the Chick-fil-A app, you can order your lunch and I deliver it," Boyd said.
Keith said through his voice generating computer he sent franchise owner Arthur Greeno a text earlier asking for a summer job.
He and his General Manager Christine Reynolds had been thinking of ‘in mall’ delivery for a while and as she says, “it’s a perfect fit for Keith.” He comes in Tuesdays and Thursdays during the lunch hour and makes deliveries around the mall. He also offers refills throughout the food court and greets customers.