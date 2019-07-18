McAlester Woman Describes Deadly Trooper-Involved Shooting Scene
McALESTER, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released the name of the suspect who was shot and killed Wednesday after a pursuit in Pittsburg County.
The chase started after McAlester Police said Mark Schoggins stole from a liquor store.
The OHP said two troopers are on paid administrative leave, but did not say if more than one trooper fired their gun. OHP is also not releasing whether or not Schoggins was armed.
Alamo Liquor employees said Schoggins stole a bottle of vodka, and they called police.
McAlester Police said an officer spotted the suspect’s car pulling away from the store and tried to stop him. Officers said the man didn’t stop, starting a chase.
The pursuit traveled south to the Indian Nations Turnpike where OHP said Schoggins turned around and began to drive north in the southbound lanes of Highway 69.
Schoggins, 35, led troopers back to town, and the chase ended in front of Skylar Whorton’s home.
“I don’t feel safe in my front yard anymore,” Whorton said.
She and her boyfriend were inside, and heard sirens getting closer to them.
“It happened really fast, all under a minute,” Whorton said.
Troopers performed a tactical vehicle intervention to end the chase near South and Third Streets.
Whorton said moments later, she and her boyfriend heard five or six gunshots.
“It was just terrible,” she said. “We just knew he was not going to make it with how much blood he was losing.”
The McAlester News Capital shared pictures with News On 6, showing troopers investigating the scene that Whorton and her boyfriend watched from home.
“I kept turning away, though, whenever he was on the ground because I just didn’t feel comfortable,” Whorton said.
OHP said it will not be releasing the names of the troopers who are on leave. The Pittsburg County District Attorney will determine if the shooting was justified.