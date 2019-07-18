Tulsa Neighborhood Having Trouble With Mail Theft
TULSA, Oklahoma - LaFortune Park neighborhood residents said police are investigating after a woman stole mail from several homes.
About 15 people at a neighborhood near 51st and Sheridan said a woman stole packages and mail right off their porches, and many caught her on camera.
Neil Torbett said surveillance cameras captured a woman driving up to his parents' home near 57th and Sheridan on Tuesday.
"She takes our mail and takes the package then places the neighbor's mail into our mailbox," said Torbett.
The woman walked out in less than 30 seconds.
Torbett said she got away with diabetes medication and a package. He said he wasn't the only one having issues.
"That's really what got us interested in doing something about it, how many people its affecting," Torbett said.
On the NextDoor app, he found out many neighbors were reporting the same thing, and the same woman, nonchalantly taking mail and packages off porches.
"It's just sad, the way she is attacking people," said another neighbor Christina Walker. "You feel so violated."
Walker lives in a nearby neighborhood and said 15 homes have been hit.
She said the woman appears to be looking for mail with credit cards or money inside.
"It's frustrating," she said.
Many people including Torbett have filed police reports. Officers said they are investigating and the charges could be a felony if what was taken adds up to a thousand dollars or more.
"She could be charged with up to a pretty solid felony," said Danny Bean with Tulsa Police.
Police said neighbors should continue reporting these thefts to build a stronger case.