COLE STRONG: Stroud Volunteer Firefighter Dies After Car Crash
The family of Stroud volunteer firefighter Michael "Cole" Alcorn is sharing photos of their loved one Thursday.
Cole was taken off life support Thursday evening surrounded by family and a hospital full of friends and supporters. He donated his organs - his last selfless act of service.
Cole was in a car crash on the Turner Turnpike on Monday and had to be rescued by his own department.
He leaves behind a daughter and was expecting a son with his girlfriend.
An account has been set up at Stroud National Bank to help family pay for medical bills and other expenses. Stroud National Bank is located at 300 West Main Street in Stroud.
A GoFundMe page and a Facebook page have also been launched for the family. Click here if you would like to donate, and click here if you would like to donate to the Facebook page.
Firefighters from around the state are also paying tribute to Cole after his death.