1 Person Dead After Semi Crash On Turner Turnpike
Thursday, July 18th 2019, 8:51 PM CDT
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol shut down lanes on I-44 due to a semi wreck that resulted in one person dead, July 18.
According to Sapulpa Police, the accident resulted in one person dying, who has not been identified yet.
The crash happened after an SUV, going the wrong way, struck a FedEx semi truck. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead, according to officials.
Officials said the semi was hanging off of a bridge, causing them to shut down lanes and divert traffic.
Turner Turnpike eastbound at the Tulsa gate has been closed. OHP is diverting traffic to the Sapulpa gate.
We will update this story as it develops...