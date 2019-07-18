WATCH: Gore Officer Being Investigated After Tasering Handcuffed Woman
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Sequoyah County District Attorney is investigating after a Gore Police officer tased a woman after she was handcuffed.
Gore Police responded to a woman's home for a welfare check last month because her boyfriend was worried she'd hurt herself. What happened inside the house was all caught on camera.
The officer involved in the situation responded to a backup call in the morning of June 7.
The woman became agitated with the officer, and after she continually tried to walk toward him, he tased her.
Gore Town Administrator Horace Lindley told News On 6 the officer was placed on administrative leave the next day.
The city council and board voted not to terminate the officer, and he was reinstated.
Sequoyah County District Attorney Jack Thorp said, he plans on bringing in the OSBI to investigate before he decides whether or not to file charges.
Lindley said the city council's vote shows that the majority of the board is comfortable with the officer patrolling the streets while that investigation is completed.
"That's handled in executive session which we keep confidential," he said. "The only thing is, the indicator is the vote. So that's decisive and that's public record. Two said terminate, three said reinstate."
The woman in the video told News On 6 that the day the officer was placed on leave, someone anonymously called the hospital she works at and told them she'd been charged with assault and battery on a police officer, which isn't true. She lost her job, and has now hired an attorney.
No charges have been made to anyone in this case.