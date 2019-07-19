1 Arrested After Chase, Driving Wrong Way On Tulsa Highway
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man is in jail after a chase where he drove the wrong way on both Highway 169 and the Broken Arrow Expressway.
OHP said a trooper saw the driver run a red light near the BA and Sheridan.
That trooper chased the Chevy Camaro as it eventually turned down 41st and later got onto Highway 169 in the wrong direction.
Troopers said the driver also went the wrong way on the Broken Arrow Expressway before crashing on the Garnett ramp.
The driver took off running into an office complex, but troopers say they tracked him down in the office park and arrested him.
The suspect did have drugs on him and the highway patrol said the car had been stolen.
The suspect's name has not been released yet.
OHP said there was a woman in the passenger seat who also ran off after the crash, but she still has not been found.