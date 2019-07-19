Oklahoma Testing Digital ID App
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma is testing digital drivers licenses, and about 1,000 people are part of the trial run for the new digital licenses that are stored in a smartphone app.
News On 6's Ashley Holden in part of the trial.
She says in the app there are different options for proving your identity.
One page shows if you're 21 or older. But doesn't give an address or other information that isn't necessary if you're going into bar or buying a drink.
State leaders say right now not everyone knows about the IDs or understands the concept.
Ashley says she's tried her ID at a few places that said they can't accept the digital copy and needed her plastic form.
Digital Secretary of Transformation, David Ostrowe says testers are just the beginning of the education process.
"We are going to have to force change; we are going to have to educate..." said Ostrowe.
A marketing campaign is in the works to let folks know about the digital ID and how it works.
The state hopes to officially roll it out in October.